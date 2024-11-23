BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

