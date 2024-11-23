BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,588 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $28,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $195.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.48 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

