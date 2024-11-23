BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 20,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
