BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 20,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.