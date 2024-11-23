Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,482.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,038.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,785.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

