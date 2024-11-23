Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 733,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 797,346 shares.The stock last traded at $149.91 and had previously closed at $144.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average is $156.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

