British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

British Land Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

