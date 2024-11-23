Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 924.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170,721 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $223,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 80.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13,754.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5,434.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.