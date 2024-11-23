Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $420.71

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.71.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $338.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

