Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,506 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 80,762 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 373.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,287,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,909,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

NYSE:BN opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

