Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Lifted by Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises about 0.5% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $112.05 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.