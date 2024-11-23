C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 765,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,421,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

C3.ai Stock Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

