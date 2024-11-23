Camden National Bank Has $8.19 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN opened at $198.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,968 shares of company stock worth $3,126,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

