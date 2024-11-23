Camden National Bank Invests $360,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 103.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 35.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRH opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $102.51.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

