Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken Sells 2,000 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total transaction of C$150,380.00.
Cameco Stock Down 1.3 %
Cameco stock opened at C$84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.65.
Cameco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.