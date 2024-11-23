Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken Sells 2,000 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total transaction of C$150,380.00.

Cameco Stock Down 1.3 %

Cameco stock opened at C$84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.65.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.30.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

