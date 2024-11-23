Canopy Partners LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

