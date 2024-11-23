Canopy Partners LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

