Canopy Partners LLC Has $982,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

