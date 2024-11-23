Canopy Partners LLC Purchases 3,780 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

