Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

