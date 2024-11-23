CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $79.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE KMX opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. CarMax has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,379 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 299.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,986 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 740.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 834,232 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 87.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 541,967 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

