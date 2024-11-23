Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $23,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,720,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

