Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.64 and last traded at $111.16, with a volume of 54026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 938.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $5,351,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 311,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

