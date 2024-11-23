CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $40,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after buying an additional 986,774 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $740,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,754 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 303,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.7 %

CBZ opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

