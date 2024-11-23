CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Mary Jo Prigge Sells 97,511 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 97,511 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,171,107.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,188.68. This trade represents a 50.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $29,868.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCCS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after buying an additional 3,809,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 103.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 774,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 200.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,710 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 118.5% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,780,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,650 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,941,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.