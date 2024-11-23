Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,269,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $223,970,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $128,825,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $90,298,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cencora by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,623,000 after purchasing an additional 370,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $195.83 and a one year high of $251.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

