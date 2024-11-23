Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 308,312 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,312 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $181,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

