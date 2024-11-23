Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $137,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $60.98 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

