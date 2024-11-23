Certified Advisory Corp Buys 488 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPS. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

