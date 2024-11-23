Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,340 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

CALF opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

