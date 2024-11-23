CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 583 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

