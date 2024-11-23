CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 343,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,211,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,914,000 after buying an additional 303,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

