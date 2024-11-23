CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $316.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.66. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This trade represents a 35.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

