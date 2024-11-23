CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 253 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
