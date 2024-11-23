CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,056 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

