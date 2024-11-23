Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 245,980 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,494,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,980 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $169,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $163,896,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,303,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 208,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,017,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,138,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,627,000 after buying an additional 90,740 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

