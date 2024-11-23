Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 40,724 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $109,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 31.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $852,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,597,727.60. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. This trade represents a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,921. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.67.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $336.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.72 and its 200-day moving average is $288.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $240.36 and a 12 month high of $337.19.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

