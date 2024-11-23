Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $127 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 492,780 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $127,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in STERIS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

