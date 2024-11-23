Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $141.30 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,063,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,894 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $141,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $899,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,951.96. The trade was a 15.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $774,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,482. The trade was a 34.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.64. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.