Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $81.21 Million Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,588,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,469 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $81,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 235,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 441,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,678,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,497.02. This represents a 85.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,346.44. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

