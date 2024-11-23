Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 120,759 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,759 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $63,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $9,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $258,305.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,057.05. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $170,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,603.02. The trade was a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,769 shares of company stock worth $2,241,375. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

