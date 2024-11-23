Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $293.15 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,137,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $293,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

