Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $361.08 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $361,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,467,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 700,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,929,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $560.14 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

