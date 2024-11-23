Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $393.85 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $393,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $32.23 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.