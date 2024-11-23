Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,544 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $260,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 498,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Mizuho increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $241.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $242.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

