Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 47,855 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $301,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $404,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PACCAR by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.64.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This trade represents a 15.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This trade represents a 51.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

