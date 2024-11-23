Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after acquiring an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,450,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $181.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $143.28 and a 52-week high of $210.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

View Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.