Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $143.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average of $177.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

