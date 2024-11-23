Christine Fox Sells 19,388 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

