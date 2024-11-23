Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,975,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,411,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Chubb by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,179,000 after acquiring an additional 360,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $285.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.46 and a 200-day moving average of $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

