Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This trade represents a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $661,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $5,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,223,000 after buying an additional 181,358 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $1,988,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

